Entertainment News | Soha Ali Khan Takes Daughter to Balliol College, Reflects on Magical Day at Oxford

Oxford [UK], June 16 (ANI): Actress and author Soha Ali Khan has taken a nostalgic trip down memory lane, returning to her alma mater, Balliol College, Oxford, with her family and sharing the experience with her daughter.

The actor documented the visit in a heartfelt social media post, describing the emotional significance of revisiting the institution that played a key role in shaping her life.

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Accompanied by her husband Kunal Khemu amid the rainy weather, Khan reflected on the joy of introducing her daughter to a place deeply connected to her own journey.

"Showing your child a place that helped frame you is a special kind of joy, even in the rain. She saw Hogwarts, I saw my alma mater ... and somewhere between Harry Potter, ancient quads and family stories, I realized that she is the fourth generation in our family to walk these streets. Whether she ends up at Oxford or not, seeing it through her eyes really made for the most magical day," she wrote in the caption.

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Khan's post highlighted the strong connection between her family and the University of Oxford. She noted that her daughter is now part of the fourth generation in the family to walk the historic streets of the city, underscoring a legacy that spans decades.

Soha Ali Khan belongs to three consecutive generations of the Pataudi family who studied at Oxford, specifically at Balliol College. Her grandfather, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, the 8th Nawab of Pataudi, enrolled at the college in 1927 .

Her father, Mansoor Ali Khan "Tiger" Pataudi, also attended Balliol College, studying between 1960 and 1964 before going on to captain the Oxford cricket team and later becoming India's youngest Test cricket captain.

On the professional front, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in 'Chhorri 2' and is currently busy hosting her podcast, 'All About Her.' (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)