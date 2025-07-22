Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Building more anticipation ahead of the release, the makers of Ajay Devgn's starrer 'Son Of Sardaar 2', unveiled the second trailer on Tuesday.

The trailer begins with Ajay Devgn's character, Jassi, getting married to Neeru Bajwa. Later, he reveals four troubles in his life. That starts with Bajwa asking for a divorce from him, and Jassi saying, "Sardaar ko paagal kar diya." Jassi is shown getting trapped in problems repeatedly. As he says, "Jo harbaar fase vo hai sardaar Jassi". From getting trapped in fake love to being caught up in a Mafia family and being held to his 'bebe's' promise, the trailer reveals Jassi's life, which is full of chaos and comedy.

Also Read | 'The Most Beautiful Year of My Life': Selena Gomez Turns 33, Shares Emotional Note and Future Plans With Fiance Benny Blanco on Social Media (View Post).

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMZigHwOJCS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The caption along with the trailer reads, "Latest update hai....Jassi ab officially har tarah se phas chuka hai..Duja Trailer out now..#SonOfSardaar2 in cinemas from August 1st!#SardaarIsBack #SOS2"

Also Read | 'Beta Usko Toh Puch Le': Internet Reacts As Ashish Chanchlani Reveals Why He Can NEVER Date Elli AvrRam After Viral Publicity Stunt for Song (Watch Video).

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the 'Son of Sardaar 2' also stars Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta and the late Mukul Dev.

Recently, the makers updated about the new release date of the film.

The release date of Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated film 'Son Of Sardaar 2' has been postponed after it was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on July 25.

The makers dropped a new poster, which said, "The laughter riot just got a new date. Son of Sardaar 2 will now release in cinemas on 1st August 2025 worldwide."

Check out.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMSWA6oss_8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The first trailer of the film, which was two-minute and fifty-second long started with some popular scenes from its prequels, showcasing the troubles Ajay Devgn went through in a Punjabi village due to bad relations between his ancestors.

This time, Ajay Devgn has gone to Scotland and lands in another trouble when he, along with his love partner Mrunal Thakur, decides to help Roshni Walia by becoming her Sikh parents to tie her wedding knot with the love of her life.

However, the problems arose after Ajay-Mrunal met the boy's father, who is a Sardaar with uncountable guns at his disposal, accompanied by dozens of bodyguards, as per the trailer.

The trailer features hilarious conversations between Ravi Kishan (Boy's father) and Ajay Devgn. Mrunal has mastered the accent of a Punjabi girl in the movie, as she portrays herself as a Desi girl from India in Scotland. Vindu Dara Singh packs good one-liners in the trailer, while the late actor Mukul Dev's character in the film becomes a nostalgic one when Ravi Kishan taunts him for speaking good English.

The actor's character hilarious comedy punches in the prequel was majorly due to his lack of understanding the English language.While sharing the trailer, Ajay wrote, "Action! Emotions! Confusion ka bhandaar. JASSI is back, aur iss baar sab kuch double hai!"

'Son of Sardar 2' is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande. It will be released on August 1. The first instalment of 'Son of Sardaar' was directed by Ashwani Dhir. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)