New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): No, you cannot find the official Twitter handle of actor Sonakshi Sinha now! The 'Dabangg' actor on Saturday shared on Instagram that she has deactivated her Twitter account to stay away from 'negativity' and protect her 'sanity.'

Sinha shared the information with her Instagram followers by posting a screengrab of her own tweet where she explained her move behind deactivating.

Also Read | Abhay Deol Narrates His Version of Dev D and It Is As Interesting as OG!.

"The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And nowhere more of that than Twitter these days! Chalo, I'm off - deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out," the 33-year-old wrote.

Even in the photo-sharing platform, the 'Kalank' actor kept the comment section disabled.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's Lesson on Depression Is Real, Relevant and There Is No 'Snapping Out' of It (View Tweet).

Sinha has shared around 1,320 posts and Instagram and has 18.5 million followers to date. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)