Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Entertainment News | Sonakshi Sinha Treats Fans with a Side-view Mirror Picture

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 12:50 AM IST
A+
A-
Entertainment News | Sonakshi Sinha Treats Fans with a Side-view Mirror Picture
Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday delighted her fans with a stunning side-view mirror picture from one of her old photoshoots.

The 'Dabangg' girl took to Instagram to post the picture in which she is seen sitting in a sky blue coloured car and posing beautifully while staring into its side-view mirror.

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Parth Samthaan To Return To Mumbai To Self-Quarantine And Start Shooting, Karan Singh Grover Might Not Return To The Show (Deets Inside).

In the picture, the 33-year-old actor is seen wearing a yellow coloured full-sleeved top which she paired with a matching elliptical eye glares.

"Mud Mud Ke Na Dekh, Mud Mud Ke...side view mirror hai na," Sinha wrote in the caption.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor's Shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin To Star Shooting From June 26? (Deets Inside).

The picture is being appreciated by her fans all over and has also received scores of comments. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement