Entertainment News | Sonakshi Sinha Treats Fans with a Side-view Mirror Picture

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday delighted her fans with a stunning side-view mirror picture from one of her old photoshoots.

The 'Dabangg' girl took to Instagram to post the picture in which she is seen sitting in a sky blue coloured car and posing beautifully while staring into its side-view mirror.

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Parth Samthaan To Return To Mumbai To Self-Quarantine And Start Shooting, Karan Singh Grover Might Not Return To The Show (Deets Inside).

In the picture, the 33-year-old actor is seen wearing a yellow coloured full-sleeved top which she paired with a matching elliptical eye glares.

"Mud Mud Ke Na Dekh, Mud Mud Ke...side view mirror hai na," Sinha wrote in the caption.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor's Shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin To Star Shooting From June 26? (Deets Inside).

The picture is being appreciated by her fans all over and has also received scores of comments. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)