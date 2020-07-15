Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): With a surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, actor Sonakshi Sinha on Tuesday shared an intriguing video urging fans to "put their masks on".

The 33-year-old posted on Instagram Reels where the actor is seen switching between different face masks while being quarantined at home. The 'Dabangg' actor is seen seated on a couch in a black Tshirt sporting the caption 'New Mask Who dis' as shows off her collection of face masks with the 'Coronavirus Mask On' song by Chocolateman running in the backdrop. She also flicks her hair and does rather funny actions while urging people to put their masks on.

Along with the video, Sinha urged people to put their masks on and wrote, "Mask ON. Corona OFF! #putyourmaskon #staysafe. Also showing off my mask collection... a collection I thought id NEVER have!!!!

The actor, who has been quite active on social media of late has been updating fans about her activities by posting pictures and videos.

A total of 969 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mumbai on Tuesday taking active cases to 22,828. The death toll touched 5,402, with 70 more patients losing their lives in the last 48 hours in Mumbai, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

As many as 6741 new COVID-19 positive cases, 4,500 cases of discharge and 213 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 2,67,665 including 1,49,007 recovered cases, 10,695 deaths and 1,07,665 active cases, the Health Department of Maharashtra said on Tuesday. (ANI)

