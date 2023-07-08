Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Actor Sonali Bendre recalled working with late choreographer Saroj Khan and shooting for the song 'Chand Aaya Hai' from the 1999 film 'Dil Hi Dil Mein'.

She said, "Although I have never really played garba, I have a favourite garba song which is Chand Aaya Hai from 'Dil Hi Dil Mein'. It was this song in which I performed this dance style for the first time. Saroj ji was choreographing it and it was my first time working with her as well. I was scared that she would throw her dandiya sticks at me when I do something wrong; I still remember that."

During the dance reality show, contestant Anjali Mamgai, along with choreographer Akash Thapa, impressed everyone with their power-packed 'Garba Act' to the song 'Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje' and their performance made her go down the memory lane and she recalled about learning the dance moves from the late choreographer.

"The song was very beautifully done and when I saw Saroj ji, I knew that I was going to face her wrath if I made any mistakes. Even though she was strict, she was an amazing teacher! I love her," she added.

Sonali is currently seen among the panel of judges along with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur on 'India's Best Dancer 3'.

She recently made her OTT debut with ZEE5's series, 'Broken News'. In the show, she essayed the role of a journalist named Amina Qureshi.

She made her acting debut with the 1994 film 'Aag', which also starred Govinda, Shilpa Shetty and Shakti Kapoor. Her first big hit was the action romance 'Diljale' which was released in 1996 and later she was also part of movies such as 'Major Saab', 'Sarfarosh', 'Duplicate', Zakhm', 'Chori Chori'and 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', among others. (ANI)

