Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): Actor Sonali Bendre wished Karan Wahi on his birthday on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Sonali posted a story and wrote, "Happy birthday. Sending you a big hug and lots of love."

Also Read | Wamiqa Gabbi Loses 10 Kgs After Jubilee, Actress Says She Is Happy to Fit Into Old Clothes.

In the picture, she is giving a hug to Karan and both smiled wide for the camera.

Meawhile, on the work front, Karan has appeared in serials such as 'Dill Mill Gayye' and 'Kasamh Se'. Karan appeared on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi - Nach Baliye, Indian Idol, and India's Next Superstars were all produced in India.

Also Read | Never Have I Ever Season 4 Review: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Netflix Series Bows Out With an Annoying and Predictable Finale (LatestLY Exclusive).

He made his Bollywood debut in Habib Faisal's romantic comedy film Daawat-e-Ishq as a supporting actor. He later appeared in Bollywood as one of the leads in Hate Story 4.

On the other hand, Sonali recently made her OTT debut with ZEE5's series 'Broken News'. In the show, she essayed the role of a journalist named Amina Qureshi.

She made her acting debut with the 1994 film 'Aag', which also starred Govinda, Shilpa Shetty and Shakti Kapoor. Her first big hit was the action romance 'Diljale' (1996).

In 2018, she was diagnosed with cancer and underwent treatment in the USA. After undergoing treatment for months, she finally defeated the disease and came out victorious, and since then she has been raising awareness about cancer. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)