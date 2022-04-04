Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): Bollywood's queen of fashion Sonam Kapoor looks like royalty in her latest maternity shoot pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the 'Raanjhanaa' actor posted a string of pictures, looking incredible for ace fashion designer Abu Jani's birthday get-together on Sunday evening.

Also Read | GRAMMYs 2022: Indian-American Singer Falguni Shah Wins Award for Her Album A Colourful World, Says 'No Words To Describe Today's Magic'.

Sonam looked straight out of a painting, flaunting her baby bump in an ivory-toned draped skirt saree, paired with a tube blouse.

She complimented her delicate outfit with heavy gold jewellery and finished the dramatic look with smokey eyes and naturally-styled long hair.

Also Read | Robert Downey Jr Birthday Special: From Sherlock Holmes to Iron Man, 5 Best Roles of RDJ!.

"Loveeee," Anshula Kapoor commented.

"Stunning," Amy Jackson added.

Anil Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and Nargis Fakhri dropped heart and heart-eyed emoticons.

On March 21, in a social media post, Sonam had announced that she and her husband Anand Ahuja will be welcoming their first child this fall. She also shared a few images in which she could be seen cradling her baby bump while lying on the couch with Anand. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)