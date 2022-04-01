Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): The demise of French photographer Patrick Demarchelier has left Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor saddened.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam penned an emotional note in memory of Patrick, recalling working with him during her initial days in the industry.

Also Read | Morbius Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Jared Leto’s Marvel Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

"My first ever shoot was with @patrickdemarchelier for @vogueindia. He was kind and warm something every debutant should experience with someone capturing her while facing the camera for the first time. #RIP," she wrote.

Patrick, who took iconic images of Princess Diana, Madonna and other celebrities, died on Thursday. He was 78. (ANI)

Also Read | Bella Hadid to Make Her Acting Debut With Hulu's Emmy-Nominated Comedy Ramy!.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)