Entertainment News | Sonam Kapoor Shares Rare Glimpse of Younger Son Rudralokh from 41st Birthday Celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): Actor Sonam Kapoor has delighted fans with a rare glimpse of her younger son, Rudralokh, in a series of candid photographs from her birthday celebrations.

The actor, who turned 41 on June 9, shared a digital "birthday dump" on social media featuring moments from the celebration attended by her family members and close friends.

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Among the photographs shared by Sonam, one picture featuring a glimpse of Rudralokh caught the attention of fans. The actor has largely kept her younger son away from the public eye, making the appearance in the photo collection a special moment for followers.

The photo carousel captured a warm, relaxed and elegant gathering that brought together members of the Kapoor and Ahuja families, along with close friends. Those present included Rhea Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, as well as Masaba Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and Kunal Rawal.

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Several pictures from the celebration showed Sonam spending quality time with her sons, Vaayu and Rudralokh, as she embraced motherhood during the special occasion.

The birthday celebrations featured multiple cakes, gourmet delicacies and candid family moments.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DZj-C_igXJO/?img_index=1

Meanwhile, Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja had announced the full name of their newborn son, Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja, in May.

At the time, the couple explained that the name carries spiritual significance and reflects a "divine pairing" with their elder son Vaayu.

According to the couple who got married in 2018, Vaayu represents life force, while Rudra symbolises power and transformation.

Sonam and Anand welcomed their second child earlier this year, expanding their family after the birth of their elder son Vaayu. (ANI)

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