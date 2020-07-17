Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Cherishing amazing natural light amid melodious chirps of a bird, actor Sonam Kapoor on Friday shared a glimpse of one fine morning in a garden.

Flaunting a no-makeup look while she enjoys amazing natural light, the 'Ranjhanaa' star posted a video on Instagram. In the video, Kapoor is seen sitting in her garden while she flicks her hair and smiles as she hears the melodious chirp of a bird.

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill's Kurta Pajama Song Gives Way to Funny Reactions and Memes; Watch BTS, Jethalal-Daya Grooving to the Peppy Beats!.

"No filter, just amazing natural light, also chirping birds make me smile," Kapoor captioned the post.

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 1 lakh views.

Also Read | R Balki's 'Find Me a Better Actor than Alia Bhatt or Ranbir Kapoor' Statement Gets a Strong Reaction from Swara Bhasker, Apurva Asrani and Others.

Celebrity followers also chimed in the comment section, Katrina Kaif left a red heart emoji, while father Anil Kapoor commented, "Missing London." (along with two heart and hugging emojis)

Lately, the 'Neerja' actor has been updating fans of her activities by sharing pictures and videos on social media.

Earlier, the 'The Zoya Factor' star, celebrated the one decade mark of 'I Hate Luv Storys' by sharing on Instagram the multiple behind-the-scenes pictures from the movie set. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)