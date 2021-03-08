New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Popular playback singer Sonu Nigam will tell the story of his "tedious, scandalous, emotional and spiritual life" in his memoir which will be published later this year.

The 47-year-old singer's autobiography will share undisclosed details, anecdotes and insights into his life, publishers Bloomsbury India announced Monday.

Nigam, who made his singing debut in 1992 with the song "O Aasman Wale" from the film "Aaja Meri Jaan", is regarded as one of the most versatile voices in the Indian film industry.

In his almost three decade-long career in films, he has tracks including "Achcha Sila Diya Tune Mere Pyar Ka", "Ye Dil Deewana", "Kal Ho Na Ho", "Saathiya", "Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin", to his credit.

The singer said it is a "tough task" to decide how much would one, or should one, reveal of one's life in their memoir.

"I remember a quote by George Bernard Shaw that I read in my English book in 9th Standard that said, 'All autobiographies are lies'. I strangely agreed with the reasoning behind it elaborated in that lesson. I never knew then though that there ever would come a time in my life when I would be asked to write mine...

"It's exciting too, considering one actually gets to revisit the lanes and bylanes of ever-so-personal, undisclosed details of one's glorious life, and grin furtively at some of the most unfathomable experiences one is fated to go through," Nigam said in a statement.

The National Award winner, who has also sung songs in Bengali, Kannada, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi, hopes his courage will help him overcome the nervousness of penning down his autobiography.

"Uncountable dynamics through a tedious, scandalous, emotional and spiritual life, need to be assessed and poured in the form of words. But I, on second thoughts, am sure my guts and courage will sail me through," he added.

Rajiv Beri, managing director, Bloomsbury India, said they are delighted to be publishing Nigam's autobiography.

"Sonu has enthralled millions world over with his incredible singing and has captured their hearts as a person of high values, integrity and purity of purpose. This is a much awaited autobiography and we are privileged to be the publisher of choice," Beri said.

"Sonu Nigam is a name that every Indian music lover would be dearly familiar with, and as a fan myself, it is a privilege to be a part of the journey to publish his memoir, which will be timeless gift for all his fans," added Praveen Tiwari, publisher, Bloomsbury India. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)