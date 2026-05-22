Entertainment News | Sonu Sood, Raj Babbar, Salim Merchant, Among Others, Attend Peace-focused Billionaires Conclave 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): The Billionaires For Peace Conclave 2026 brought together actors, leaders, thinkers and global voices in Mumbai with a focus on peace, dialogue and humanitarian work.

The event was held on May 21, 2026, at Hotel Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. It was organised by the Wockhardt Foundation under the "I Am Peacekeeper Movement."

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Speaking to the media at the event, actor Sonu Sood praised the platform and said, "This is a wonderful platform where amazing people have gathered not only from the country but from all over the world..."

Congress leader and actor Raj Babbar also spoke about the need to continue working for peace. He said, "It is not only an honour but a responsibility to continue to promote peace dialogue, and humanity, I will succeed in this..."

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Music composer Salim Merchant said such events help people come together for a larger purpose. "It is good that such events happen where people come together and celebrate the purpose of life, which is spreading peace..."

Actor Boman Irani, who was also present at the conclave, spoke about receiving an award and also called for saving fuel. He said, "... I got an award from Nobel prize winners. We should do it (save petrol and diesel) as much as possible."

Maharashtra Minister Aditi Sunil Tatkare called the conclave a good initiative. "It is a very good initiative... It is one of the very good platforms. I am sure it would ensure the exchange of good thoughts and suggestions."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sachin Ahir also welcomed the event and said it had come at the right time. "There should be a timing for everything... This initiative has been taken at a very good time and with good thinking... I welcome this..."

Mohan Munasinghe, Founder Chairman of the Munasinghe Institute for Development, said the conclave aims to bring powerful voices together for peace. "This conclave is an initiative that aims to bring together spiritual leaders, billionaires, Nobel Peace Prize winners and other influential people to build consensus for peace... One of its goals is to create a Global Peace Fund to implement projects that can make peace a reality..."

Actor Javed Jaffrey said people with money can bring real change if they have the right thinking. "This is a very interesting initiative because at the end of the day, we all know that money runs the world, whether for good or for bad. It is in the hands of those who have money... If they have the right mindset, they can bring about a huge change... Hopefully, this is a collection of billionaires who have not given in to greed and are finding solutions for the people of this world..."

The conclave aims to move peace talks into real action and bring together people who can support projects for social good. (ANI)

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