New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Bollywood actor Sonu Sood shared a video on his social media as he rescued a snake, but urged people to approach professionals in such situations.

The "Fateh" actor uploaded a post on his Instagram handle on Saturday. It shows him catching the non-venomous rat snake and placing it in a bag, before he hands it over to the team, asking them to safely release the snake in the forest.

Also Read | 'Mahavtar Narsimha': Censor Board Clears Animated Drama for Release With U/a Certificate; Animated Epic Hits Theatres on This Date (View Post).

People around are seen smiling and recording videos of the actor.

Sood said the snake came onto the premises of the society, but insisted that people do not try catching them on their own.

Also Read | 'Tanvi the Great': Anupam Kher's Directorial Touches Hearts, Offers Hope and Healing to Audiences (View Post).

"Yeh humari society ke andar aa gaya. This is a rat snake, non-venomous, but we have to be very careful. Kahi baar humari societies mein aate hain, toh professionals ko zarur bulao. Hume toh aata hai pakadna, isiliye pakad liya, but be careful. Very, very important to be careful. Always call professionals, don't try this," he can be heard saying in the video.

Sood's latest work is "Fateh", which also marked his directorial debut. Released in January, the action thriller revolved around an ex-special ops operative who investigates a cybercrime syndicate after a young woman falls victim to a scam.

It also starred Jacqueline Fernandez in a pivotal role.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)