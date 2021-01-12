Los Angeles, Jan 12 (PTI) Sony Pictures has pushed back the theatrical release date of Jared Leto-starrer "Morbius" to October 8.

Accoding to Deadline, the film, a spin-off centring on Spider-Man's nemesis Morbius: The Living Vampire, was previously scheduled to premiere on March 19.

The project has been delayed numerous times amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was originally set to bow out in July last year.

Daniel Espinosa has directed "Morbius" from a script by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

In the film, Leto, 46, features Michael Morbius, a Nobel Prize-winning biochemist who tried to cure a rare blood disease using an experimental treatment that combines electroshock therapy and bats. However, the results were catastrophic and he developed vampiric qualities.

Morbius: The Living Vampire battled with Spider-man on numerous occasions but over the time he became a slightly heroic figure in his own right. The character was created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane and first appeared in "Amazing Spider-Man" comic in 1971.

The film also features actors Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson and Jared Harris.

It is Sony's second Spider-Man spin-off after Tom Hardy's "Venom" (2018). PTI

