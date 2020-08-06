Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 6 (ANI): The condition of playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who was recently tested positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms, is stable and is maintaining normal oxygen saturations, the hospital authorities said.

"S P Balasubrahmanyam who is admitted at MGM Healthcare for mild symptoms for COVID continues to be stable. He is being monitored by the expert team of clinicians and is maintaining normal oxygen saturation," MGM Healthcare said in a health bulletin.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI In Touch With Bihar Police, In Process Of Registering the Case.

On August 5, the musician confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page.

In the video, the singer detailed about having a little "discomfort" for two days, stating he had chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever, which led him to get tested for the virus.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Shares Pictures From Her 'Post Rakhi Bonding Vibe' With Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan (View Post).

However, he also mentioned that he could have stayed at home in self-quarantine, as advised, but did not want to put his family in danger and hence got admitted by his own choice, to recover quickly.

"I am in good hand, I am in good health. Nobody has to worry about this. The fever has subsided and in two days I'll be discharged and I'll be home. Thanks for the concern," he said in the video message. SP Balasubrahmanyam is a renowned singer, music director, actor, dubbing artist and film producer who works predominantly in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)