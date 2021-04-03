Washington [US], April 3 (ANI): The highly anticipated trailer of the upcoming action-packed movie 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' finally dropped on Saturday, and it seems that the audience will be in for a wild ride.

Satiating nostalgia of the '90s, this sequel to 'Space Jam' has NBA champion and global icon LeBron James going on an epic adventure alongside Bugs Bunny, in the animated/live-action movie, which has been directed by Malcolm D. Lee, alongside his innovative filmmaking team which includes Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter.

The nearly three-minute-long trailer showed the manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny, and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.'s digitized champions on the court, a powered-up team of professional basketball stars as never seen before.

In the forthcoming film, Lebron James will travel through an array of some of the most recognizable flicks from Warner Bros. to track down the Looney Tunes and "a banished" Bugs Bunny.

The movie, directed by Lee has been adapted from a screenplay by Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Keenan Coogler, and Terence Nance. LeBron stars alongside Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, newcomer Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman, and Eric Bauza, among others. 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and will be released in Indian theatres on July 16, 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)