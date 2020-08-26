New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The 'Pain and Glory' Spanish actor Antonio Banderas has informed that he has recovered from coronavirus.

The Academy Award nominee, took to Twitter on Tuesday (local time) and shared with his legion of fans that he has "overcome the COVID-19 infection."

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Says ‘Squad Comes First’ As the Mommy-To-Be Poses With Her Girl Gang (View Pics).

"After 21 days of disciplinary confinement, I can say now that today I overcame the COVID 19 infection. I am cured," Banderas tweeted in Spanish.

Alongside the tweet, the 'Spy Kids' actor also shared a picture of him kicking an illustration of the virus.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14: Actor Gavie Chahal Says He Might Do Salman Khan’s Show If It Has Been Postponed (Deets Inside).

He further tweeted: "My thoughts go to those who weren't as fortunate as me, and to those who suffered more than I did. I also wish strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight."

On August 10, as he celebrated his 60th birthday, the star announced of him being tested positive for coronavirus and was "forced to celebrate" his birthday in quarantine.

He took to Instagram to share a childhood monochrome picture of himself and penned down a long caption along with it in Spanish about his coronavirus diagnosis.

The 'Once Upon A Time In Mexico' actor further revealed that he is feeling "relatively well." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)