Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): After releasing trailer, which built excitement among fans, the makers of film 'Srikanth' that stars Rajkummar Rao, unveiled the first song titled 'Tu Mil Gaya'.

Taking to Instagram, RajKummar treated fans with the song video and captioned the post, "Tu Mil Gaya out now" It's only smiles and happy moments, with the one you truly love! #TuMilGaya song is out, tune in now. #Srikanth releasing in cinemas on 10th May 2024."

Also Read | Surabjit Jaybelly Baldeo Dies at 66; Indian Origin South African Musician Was Popularly Known As Barry Baldeo.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5xeLC6tKu-/

The song, titled 'Tu Mil Gaya', depicts the innocence of love between Rao and his co-star Alaya F.

Also Read | Rapper King to Perform In Bangladesh For the First Time On April 18.

While Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar sang 'Tu Mil Gaya', Tanishk Bagchi has composed music, and the lyrics written by Shloke Lal.

Rajkummar Rao portrays the life of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment. The trailer not only showcases the journey of a visually impaired man but how he goes on to make his disability his strength and not a weakness.

Srikanth Bolla is an Indian entrepreneur who founded Bollant Industries, providing employment to unskilled and differently-abled individuals. Born visually impaired in 1992 near Hyderabad, his life story is inspiring.

Returning to India, Srikanth focused on creating job opportunities for people with disabilities.

Apart from Rao and Alaya F, the film also has Sharad Kelkar and Jyotika.

Produced by T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, the movie is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit.

'Srikanth' is slated to have a theatrical release on May 10, 2024.

Meanwhile, RajKummar will also be seen in the sports drama 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' opposite Janhvi Kapoor. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)