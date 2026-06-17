Entertainment News | Srinagar: Theatre Play 'Conflict' Highlights Drug Abuse Awareness Under Nasha Mukt Abhiyan

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 17 (ANI): In a bid to spread awareness about the dangers of drug addiction among young people, a special theatre performance titled 'Conflict' was staged at Abdul Ahad Azad Memorial Degree College, Bemina, Srinagar, drawing a packed audience of students and youth.

The awareness programme was organised by Kashmir Valley Theatre in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages and Abdul Ahad Azad Memorial Degree College Srinagar as part of the ongoing efforts to support the Nasha Mukt Abhiyan in the Valley.

Also Read | Sanchita Ugale Death: Alleged Chats Between Actress and Her ‘Saajan Ghar’ Co-Star Ujjwala Sharma Go Viral.

The play focused on the harmful effects of drug abuse and the importance of making informed life choices.

The production featured energetic performances by artists from the Kashmir Kala Manch theatre group, receiving an enthusiastic response from students in attendance.

Also Read | Samsung Partners With Sony Pictures for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’; Galaxy Z Flip, Z Fold and Watch 7 To Be Featured in Upcoming MCU Film.

The event comes in the backdrop of the Nasha Mukt Abhiyan launched by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, which calls on communities to unite in making the Union Territory drug-free and safeguarding future generations.

Students who watched the performance said the play delivered a strong message about staying away from drugs and addressing social issues responsibly.

Saqlain Khan, a student, said, "The main message of the play was that we should stay away from drugs. What we learned is that many people who face problems think drugs are the solution, but drugs are not a solution. We also learned that we should not mistreat our daughters and any woman. Nowadays, many people have become addicted to drugs. It often starts with cigarette smoking, then progresses to drug use, and eventually reaches a stage from which it becomes very difficult to return."

Another student, Sumaira, welcomed the initiative and said, "I really liked that this event was held in our college. It showed us how to stay away from drug addiction. If we observe and understand these issues, and if something wrong is happening in society, we should stand against it and try to stop it. This is what we learnt today: how we can contribute to making our society free from drugs and addiction."

Speaking about the objective of the production, performing artist Sheikh Shuja said, "Nowadays, there are many problems in society, and some children are unable to cope with the stress and end up going in the wrong direction. Our main objective is to create awareness among young people and protect them from drug addiction."

Dr Syed Iftikhar, In charge of the Cultural Academy Program, stressed the role of performing arts in social awareness campaigns. He said, "Drugs are very dangerous, and our aim is to protect children from them. Theatre and art are among the most powerful ways to create awareness."

Play writer Sheikh Mohamad Hanief highlighted the longstanding contribution of theatre to social education. He said, "Theatre has played a very important role in our society, especially in spreading awareness. Our objective is to make people aware of the harmful effects of drugs and educate society about their consequences."

Organisers said theatre remains one of the most effective mediums for engaging young audiences on social issues. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)