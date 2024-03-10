Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a stylish appearance at the Zee Cine Awards 2024 on Sunday.

He was seen posing for the camera with a smile, donning an all-black suit.

He completed his look with black shades.

Many other celebs including Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurana, Pooja Chopra, Shalini Pandey, Randeep Hooda, and many others were spotted on the red carpet.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir aced the hook step of the Ram Charan and NTR Jr starrer 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu'.

SRK, Salman and Aamir came together after years and treated fans to an electrifying and fun performance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen in the movie 'Dunki'.

'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long, winding, and often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. With Dunki's success,

SRK has got three back-to-back hits in his kitty. (ANI)

