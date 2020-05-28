Entertainment News | SRK Reads AbRam 'scary' Stories on His 7th Birthday

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Megastar Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam turned 7 on Wednesday and celebrated his birthday listening to 'scary' stories from his father.

Superstar's wife and film producer Gauri Khan treated all the SRK fans with a video of the father-son duo reading out AbRam's favourite book on his birthday. nAlso Read | Jasleen Royal Is Driving to Her Hometown Ludhiana with Her Pet Dog from Mumbai; Singer Takes a Halt in Udaipur.

In the video Khan is seen reading for his son while the little one is seen listening to his father with all his concentration.

"Listening to 'scary' stories. Birthday celebrations with his favourite book, his favourite song and his favourite person," Gauri Khan captioned the post. nAlso Read | How Film City in Udaipur Would Generate Employment for Migrant Labourers Returning to Rajasthan (Read Deets).

Khan's daughter Suhana Khan also celebrated her 20th birthday on May 22.

The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor is father to three children - daughter Suhana Khan, and sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)