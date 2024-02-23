Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 23 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan not only lit the stage on fire at the opening ceremony of the second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) in his Pathaan style but his looks for Friday night caught the eyes of fans on social media.

SRK welcomed all in his Pathaan style and said, "Party agar Pathaan ke ghar rakhoge toh mehmaan nawazi ke liye Pathaan toh aaega hi."

King Khan then grooved to Jhomme Jo Pathaan, not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

Shah Rukh's manager, Pooja Dadlani, took to her Instagram to post his look for the event.

The 'Don' actor wore an all-black outfit. He looked stylish in a black deep-neck shirt with golden buttons on it paired with matching black pants.

He was seen in a long hair look and accessorised his look with a golden and black belt and black shades.

Soon after Pooja posted these pictures, celebrities and SRK fans rushed to the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Reverse aging."

Another user commented, "Eemperor khan."

Talking about the WPL, the tournament will go on until March 17 and will be held in Bengaluru and Delhi.

The summit clash will take place on March 17 in New Delhi while the eliminator will be played on March 15. The tournament will be hosted in Delhi and Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film also featured Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. (ANI)

