Los Angeles, Oct 16 (PTI) Hollywood star Jason Momoa and filmmaker James Wan on Saturday provided a glimpse into the world they are building for "Aquaman" sequel at the 2021 DC FanDome.

Titled "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom", the new movie is a sequel to 2018's "Aquaman" and will see Momoa reprising the titular part.

Also Read | India's Best Dancer 2: Malaika Arora Reveals Her Nickname on the Dance Reality Show.

Wan, who helmed the first part, is also back for the sequel.

During the virtual fan event, a video was released, showcasing the various moments from the movie's making, including Momoa's first day on the set.

Also Read | Anu Malik Reveals How Asha Bhosale Gave Him This Name.

"I'm very proud of the sequel because it tackles a lot of issues, environmentally. Stakes are higher and I'm just excited to have a big partner in James (Wan)," the 42-year-old actor said in the video.

Momoa stressed that he feels personally "invested" in the project as he loves the character and what it represents.

"There's nothing like this that I have been a part of," he added.

Wan said the sequel is "more mature, yet still retains its fun".

"It is a globetrotting story and visits so many worlds. This movie isn't afraid of its fantasy and goes on this magical journey. I think it's really going to be awesome," he added.

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" will also mark the return of Amber Heard as Mera and Patrick Wilson back as Orm Marius as well as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane aka Black Manta.

"To play around with this cast again is quite a trip. We're having a blast. This movie is a lot of fun," Wilson said.

"Aquaman", which was released in December 2018, grossed more than USD 1 billion at the global box office.

The sequel is being produced by Wan and Peter Safran.

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is scheduled to be released on December 16, 2022 in the US.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)