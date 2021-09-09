Washington [US], September 9 (ANI): 'Star Trek' world sure knows to pique fans' interests! On the occasion of 'Star Trek Day', makers dropped the release date and first trailer of season 2 of 'Star Trek: Picard', while also revealing that the much-loved series has been renewed for the third season on Paramount plus.

Unveiled Wednesday at the series' Star Trek Day slot, Deadline reported that Season 3 of 'Star Trek: Picard' is expected to hit the ViacomCBS streamer in early 2023.

Jeri Ryan who plays 'Seven of Nine' character in the fictional series, took the stage to unveil the new trailer. On a related note, the lead Patrick Stewart who plays 'Jean-Luc Picard' was not present to grace the show that took place in the evening from Los Angeles's Skirball Cultural Center.

Deadline informed that the trailer for the 10-episode Season 2 of the series sees Jean-Luc Picard and his crewmates view a totalitarian future and leap back to a 21st Century City of Angels to make things right.

There was more of the return of John de Lancie's Q and the first look at Annie Wersching as the Borg Queen. The latter Bosch alum was announced as an addition to Picard just a few days ago.

Apart from Sir Pat and Ryan, Season 2 of the series will also see Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Orla Brady, and Brent Spiner back in the fold and the days of future past.

'Star Trek: Picard' is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Executive producers for the 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 2 are: Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Stewart, Terry Matalas, Michael Chabon, Doug Aarniokoski, Dylan Massin, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

Aaron Baiers and Kirsten Beyer are serving as co-executive producers. Goldsman and Terry Matalas are co-showrunners for Season 2 of the series. (ANI)

