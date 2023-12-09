Entertainment News | 'Station 19' to End with Season 7

Washington DC [US], December 9 (ANI): The action drama TV-series 'Station 19' is coming to an end.

The upcoming season 7 of the popular TV-series is going to be its last, as per Variety, a US-based media outlet.

A spinoff of 'Grey's Anatomy,' the drama follows a team of Seattle-based firefighters as they work together, build relationships, and navigate life's ups and downs. The series aims to take viewers inside the close-knit community and oftentimes heartbreaking world of the city's first responders.

The series stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Alberto Frezza as Ryan Tanner, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera, reported Variety.

As Variety previously reported, Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige were appointed showrunners ahead of Season 7, replacing longtime chief Krista Vernoff (Vernoff announced her departure from both 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' in January. (ANI)

