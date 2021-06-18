Los Angeles, Jun 18 (PTI) "Homecoming" star Stephan James and "The Invisible Man" actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen are among the six talents joining the cast of Apple TV Plus' upcoming psychological thriller series "Surface".

The show is being headlined by British star Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who previously featured in the streamer's critically-acclaimed series "The Morning Show".

James and Jackson-Cohen join the show's cast along with Ari Graynor, Francois Arnaud, Marianne Jean Baptiste and Millie Brady.

Described as an "elevated thriller", the series hails from "High Fidelity" co-creator and executive producer Veronica West, reported Deadline.

It will feature Mbatha-Raw as Sophie and chronicle the character's journey of rebuilding her life after a suicide attempt, and her struggle to remember – and understand – everything that led up to the moment when she jumped.

Jackson-Cohen will essay the role of James, Sophie's husband and a well-connected and successful partner at a venture capital firm.

James will portray Baden, an undercover cop with a strong connection to Sophie.

Sam Miller, who worked on smash hit series "I May Destroy You" and "Luther", will serve as director and executive producer on the eight-episode first season.

"Surface" will be produced by Apple Studios and Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon's banner Hello Sunshine.

