Arrow star Stephen Amell and Robbie Amell of The Flash fame are set to return for the sequel to their 2019 sci-fi hit Code 8. The actors, who are cousins, will reprise their roles in the follow-up movie, titled Code 8: Part II, reported Deadline. Jeff Chan, who helmed the first part, is also returning to direct the sequel. A Quiet Place Part II: 5 Terrific Moments From the First Film, Starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, That We Expect the Sequel to Top (Watch Videos).

Chris Pare and Chan have co-written the script for "Code 8: Part II". Sherren Lee and Jesse LaVercombe have contributed to the screenplay. The first part was about the 4 per cent of fictional Lincoln City's population who have superpowers, and are forced to register their abilities in order to enable their lives as part of everyday society. Black Panther – Wakanda Forever: Angela Bassett Says Marvel Film’s Sequel Will Carry On Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy.

They face discrimination and often violence at the hands of a technologically advanced police force tasked to keep them in line should there be any problems. The sequel will follow the journey of a teenage girl fighting to get justice for her slain brother at the hands of corrupt police officers. "After becoming a witness to the cover-up, she becomes a target and enlists the help of ex-con Connor Reed (Robbie Amell) and his former partner-in-crime Garrett Kent (Stephen Amell).

"Together, they face a highly regarded and well-protected police sergeant who will use every tool to prevent himself from being exposed," the official plotline read. "Code 8: Part II" will be produced by Chan, Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell and Pare. The project will start production towards the end of 2021.

