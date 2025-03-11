Los Angeles [US], March 11 (ANI): The cast of the Indie rom-com 'No Place Like Rome' has been announced.

The project will feature Stephen Dorff, Radha Mitchell ("Blueback") and Italy's Cristiana Capotondi ("The Ignorant Angels"). U.S.-based Italian director Cecilia Miniucchi ("Life Upside Down") has come on board to direct it, as per Variety.

Shooting has just started in Rome on the U.S.-Italy co-production, which revolves around an emotionally fraught American photographer named Connor (Dorff), who travels to the Eternal City from New York during the Christmas holidays for a combination of work and vacation.

His teenage son is supposed to join him in Rome, but after he changes plans, Connor -- who still has ties to his ex-wife (Mitchell) -- intersects with an "attractive and extroverted" Italian museum curator, played by Capotondi, according to the provided synopsis. After she guides him to take some pictures off the beaten path, Connor decides to stay for the duration of the festivities.

"Together they will discover hidden aspects of the Eternal City and perhaps even something more," the provided synopsis added.

Italy's Elisabetta De Palo, Edoardo Natoli, Sebastiano Pigazzi and Martina Iacomelli also star. "No Place Like Rome" is being produced by Miniucchi's longtime producer Jeffrey Coulter and by Carl F. Berg, with Italy's Claudio Bucci and Angelo Frezza serving as executive producers. (ANI)

