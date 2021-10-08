Washington [US], October 8 (ANI): American actor Steve Carell is set to feature in the limited series 'The Patient' at FX, which will hail from 'The Americans' team Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg.

As per Variety, FX has ordered ten half-hour episodes of the series. Fields and Weisberg will write and executive produce the series, with Carell executive producing in addition to starring.

Caroline Moore and Victor Hsu will also executive produce. The show is produced by FX Productions.

The show is described as a psychological thriller about psychotherapist Alexander Strauss (Carell), who finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges. But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity.

'The Patient' will be Carell's latest TV starring role in recent years. He most recently starred in the Apple drama 'The Morning Show' and currently stars in the Netflix comedy 'Space Force'.

He is best known for his comedy roles, particularly his lead role in the NBC comedy 'The Office' and in films like the 'Despicable Me' franchise, 'Anchorman', and '40 Year Old Virgin'.

He has proven himself an adept drama actor as well, starring in features such as 'Foxcatcher', 'The Big Short', and 'Vice'. He earned an Oscar nomination for best actor for his role in 'Foxcatcher'. (ANI)

