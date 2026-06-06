Entertainment News | Steven Spielberg Applauds 'Obsession', 'Backrooms' for Turning Low Budgets into Box Office Gold

Washington [US], June 6 (ANI): Veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg has praised the recent box office success of horror films 'Obsession' and 'Backrooms', applauding the filmmakers for achieving major theatrical results with modest budgets.

Speaking during a red carpet interview at a screening of his new film 'Disclosure Day', which premieres in theatres on June 12, the three-time Oscar winner expressed his admiration for the new generation of horror directors behind the breakout hits.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut and Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Honour Healthcare Heroes at 'Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata' Screening in Bhubaneswar (Watch Video).

"I'm so happy for them. I think it's so fantastic," Spielberg said, adding, "I think it's great that they had basically very little money, especially Obsession had under USD 1 million, and the other film had maybe 10 or nine, and they're doing so well, and I just applaud them," as quoted by Deadline.

Spielberg also revealed that he has already watched 'Obsession' and was impressed by the film.

Also Read | ‘Peddi’: Director Buchi Babu Sana Apologises Over Janhvi Kapoor Objectification Row, Promises Changes in Film.

"I haven't seen Backrooms; I am going to see it when all this is over. But I have seen Obsession, and I loved it," he added.

Released in theatres on May 15, writer-director Curry Barker's 'Obsession' has emerged as a major horror success.

The film quickly became Focus Features' highest-grossing domestic release and has earned USD 151.3 million in the United States, as per Deadline.

Meanwhile, 'Backrooms', directed by Kane Parsons, has delivered a series of milestones for A24.

Parsons, who made his directorial debut at the age of 20 and became the studio's youngest-ever director, helped the film secure a record opening for the indie banner. According to Deadline, the horror feature has grossed USD 81.4 million domestically and USD 118 million worldwide.

Based on Parsons' web series, 'Backrooms' has since become A24's highest-grossing film in the domestic market and the studio's first title to surpass the USD 100 million mark domestically. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)