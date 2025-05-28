Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 (ANI): Prime Video has released the highly anticipated trailer of its upcoming original Hindi movie 'Stolen', an intense and heart-pounding investigative crime thriller set to premiere exclusively on the platform on June 4, 2025.

With an ensemble cast led by Abhishek Banerjee, Mia Maelzer, Shubham Vardhan, and Harish Khanna, the film promises to captivate viewers with its emotionally charged narrative and compelling performances.

The film marks the directorial debut of Karan Tejpal, who also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Gaurav Dhingra and Swapnil Salkar - Agadbumb.

Produced by Gaurav Dhingra under the Jungle Book Studio banner, 'Stolen' is an unflinching portrayal of a mother's desperate search for her missing child.

Executive producers include Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani, and Vikramaditya Motwane.

The trailer of 'Stolen' opens with a heart-wrenching scene where a baby is snatched from her mother, Jhumpa, played by Mia Maelzer, at a desolate railway station.

The emotional core of the film revolves around Jhumpa's relentless pursuit of her stolen child, with brothers Raman (Shubham Vardhan) and Gautam (Abhishek Banerjee) joining her in her perilous journey.

Set against the harsh backdrop of India's remote hinterlands, the trio must navigate dangerous terrain and face hostile locals while desperately searching for the missing child.

The film's raw emotion and tension build steadily, immersing the audience in a world where justice and vengeance become inextricably linked.

Director Karan Tejpal described 'Stolen' as a journey into two contrasting worlds that collide unexpectedly.

"On the surface, Stolen unfolds as a taut action thriller, but its emotional impact builds quietly, lingering long after the final frame," Tejpal said, in a press note.

"The film is set against a stark, rugged landscape, and the incredible performances of our lead cast, Abhishek, Mia, and Shubham, really bring the story to life. The overwhelming response from international festivals has been humbling, and I'm thrilled that Stolen will now be available to audiences across more than 240 countries through Prime Video," Tejpal added.

The movie features standout performances from Abhishek Banerjee, who plays Gautam, one of the two brothers searching for the missing child.

Banerjee, who is known for his versatility, expressed his excitement about being part of the project, "Stolen is India's answer to raw, genre-driven filmmaking. The day I heard the story, I knew I wanted to be in the driver's seat, just like my character, Gautam," he said, adding, "Director Karan Tejpal is one of the most exciting new talents, and I'm thrilled for audiences worldwide to experience this gripping thriller."

Mia Maelzer, who plays the anguished mother Jhumpa, shared her thoughts on the film's powerful emotional journey.

"The film's powerful reception at festivals has been incredibly encouraging," she said, adding, "Portraying Jhumpa, a character layered with emotional depth, pushed me beyond my boundaries. The journey with Karan as our director was deeply fulfilling, and I am excited that Stolen will now reach audiences globally through Prime Video."

Shubham Vardhan, who plays Raman, a character with deep emotional currents, added, "Playing Raman was demanding and incredibly rewarding. Karan's clarity of vision and trust in his actors allowed us to explore the depths of our characters. I'm grateful that Stolen has found a global home on Prime Video."

After making waves at several international film festivals, 'Stolen' is now ready to make its worldwide debut on June 4. (ANI)

