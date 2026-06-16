Entertainment News | 'Stranger Things' Creators Matt and Ross Duffer to Write and Direct First Theatrical Film for Paramount

Washington [US], June 16 (ANI): The creators of the global hit series 'Stranger Things', Matt and Ross Duffer, have officially set their first feature film under Paramount Pictures, marking a major step in their post-Netflix career.

According to Variety, the Duffer brothers will write and direct a new, untitled movie for Paramount, with the studio scheduling the project for a wide theatrical release on November 3, 2028.

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Details about the film, including its plot and cast, are being kept under wraps. The project is being developed through the brothers' production banner, Upside Down Pictures.

The upcoming feature will be the Duffers' first theatrical release as directors. Previously, they directed the post-apocalyptic thriller 'Hidden', which was released by Warner Bros. on the VOD market after a lengthy delay.

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Their career trajectory changed significantly when filmmaker M Night Shyamalan praised their script for 'Hidden' and brought them on as writers for the 2015 Fox series 'Wayward Pines'. As per Variety, the opportunity paved the way for the creation of 'Stranger Things', which premiered in July 2016 and quickly became Netflix's first major original hit, turning Matt and Ross Duffer into some of the industry's most recognisable creators.

Following the conclusion of 'Stranger Things' with its upcoming fifth and final season, the brothers wrapped up their Netflix deal and entered an exclusive four-year agreement with Paramount.

The partnership spans film, television and streaming projects, with a particular focus on producing "ambitious" and "large-scale theatrical films," as quoted by Variety.

The move also reunited the Duffers with several longtime collaborators, including Cindy Holland, Paramount's head of streaming, who originally greenlit 'Stranger Things' at Netflix, and Matt Thunell, president of Paramount TV.

The brothers also work closely with Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg, who oversee film and series creative responsibilities at the studio.

While the Duffers were not actively seeking to leave Netflix, they had long hoped to achieve another professional milestone, directing a feature film for theatrical audiences, as per Variety.

"We're going to turn 42 soon," Matt Duffer said, adding, "I was like, 'If we're going to do a movie for the theaters, let's go!,'" as quoted by Variety.

The untitled project is expected to be one of Paramount's major theatrical releases for 2028, though further details remain under wraps. (ANI)

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