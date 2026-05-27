Entertainment News | Subodh Bhave Says 'Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj' Captures the Saint's Life Journey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): Actor Subodh Bhave opened up about his upcoming film 'Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj'.

Speaking to ANI, Subodh Bhave explained how the film chronicles key aspects from the life of Neem Karoli Baba.

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"In a two-hour film, we were able to capture the entire life of Neem Karoli Baba. Our director and producer have tried to divide it into two parts. The first part is about to release now, while the other will be released in a few months. From his childhood till his passing away, we have tried to show his life journey in this film," Bhave said.

The actor said director Sharad Singh Thakur did extensive research on the life of Neem Karoli Baba.

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"Sharad Ji has done all the research on the film. He wanted the film to be made on Baba. He has been doing research for 4-5 years. He visited the places where Baba went. He met all those people, his family, his disciples, his devotees, those who have seen Baba. He also did a lot of research on all the books written on him," Bhave added.

Earlier in April, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the promo and poster of the film titled 'Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj'.

The Chief Minister noted that the divine life of Neem Karoli Baba continues to inspire millions of people even today.

At the unveiling of the film's poster, Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, film director Sharad Singh Thakur, and artists were present.

The project features acclaimed actors including Subhod Bhave, Hiten Tejwani, Mohit Gupta.

The movie is directed by Sharad Singh Thakur.

Baba Neem Karori Dham, Kainchi, is located on the Nainital-Almora road in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)