Los Angeles, Aug 23 (PTI) "Succession", HBO's wildly popular satirical comedy-drama, will return with its third season in October.

The announcement was made by the network on the award-winning series' official Twitter page.

"October," the post read.

"Succession" centres on the Roy family, and the power struggle between Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) children to be named his successor when he decides to step down from the head of his media organisation Waystar Royco.

The upcoming season will see Logan Roy in a perilous position after he was ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) at the end of the previous chapter.

Actors Sarah Snook (Shiv Roy), Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy), Alan Ruck (Connor Roy), Nicholas Braun (Cousin Greg), Matthew Macfadyen (Tom Wambsgans) and J Smith-Cameron (Gerri Kellman) also feature in the show.

Created, showrun and executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, the series started producition on the third season in November last year.

New addition to the cast this season are Adrien Brody, Alexander Skarsgard, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae Kim, Hope Davis, Dasha Nekrasova and Ella Rumpf.

"Succession" season one premiered in June 2018, while its sophomore chapter came out in August 2019. PTI

