Los Angeles, Mar 15 (PTI) Alan Ruck has boarded the cast of Amazon Studios' film "The Burial", directed by Maggie Betts.

The upcoming drama feature, which revolves around the real-life legal battle over a funeral home chain during the 1990s, is based on Jonathan Harr's 1999 article in the New Yorker magazine.

Details about the character Ruck is playing have not been disclosed, reported Deadline.

The "Succession" star joins an ensemble that also includes Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones, Jurnee Smollett, Mamoudou Athie, Bill Camp, Dorian Missick, Pamela Reed, Amanda Warren and Jim Klock.

The story follows Ray Loewen, a bankrupt funeral home owner, who decides to sue Jeremiah O'Keefe, a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. Ray then hires Willie Gary, a flamboyant attorney to handle the case.

Pulitzer Prize winner Doug Wright will adapt Harr's article to screen.

Ruck's other TV credits include "Spin City" and "Mad About You", and film titles "Cheaper by the Dozen" and "Star Trek: Generations".

