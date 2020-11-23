Washington [US], November 23 (ANI): Suffering from COVID-19, American singer-songwriter Jeremih has been moved out of the ICU but is still in hospital.

According to Page Six, last week, it was revealed that the 'Late Nights' performer was on a ventilator and in a "bleak" condition.

However, it appears that the 33-year-old has turned a corner. His family told TMZ that "true healing" is set to begin now and that he has been moved out of the intensive care unit.

As reported by Page Six, rapper 50 Cent revealed that the Chicago-based singer, whose real name is Jeremy Phillip Felton, was being treated in the Windy City.

Jeremih's family was very grateful for the outpouring of prayers he received. Musicians like Chance the Rapper, Big Sean and Wale had publicly sent him well wishes on social media. (ANI)

