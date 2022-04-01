Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and her best friend Ananya Panday are cheering Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the IPL match against Punjab Kings.

Taking to Ananya's Instagram Story on Friday, she dropped a Boomerang video where she can be seen donning a white top with the KKR logo.

Also Read | Member Rameshan 9am Ward Movie Review: Arjun Ashokan and Chemban Vinod Jose’s Political Comedy on Zee5 is Neither Funny Nor Sharp (LatestLY Exclusive).

Suhana too took to her Instagram Story and shared a video where she can be seen sporting a yellow t-shirt that had the KKR logo on it.

She wrote, "Game Day" with a purple heart emoticon.

Also Read | Twenty Five Twenty One: Is Nam Joo Hyuk’s Character Baek Yi-jin Going To Die In The Series? The Actor Spills The Beans (Watch Video).

For the unversed, the team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are owned by Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.

Talking about Ananya's upcoming project, she is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

On the other hand, Suhana has started shooting for her debut film which is directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film is an adaptation of the international comic 'The Archie'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)