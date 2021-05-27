Mumbai (Maharashtra), May 27 (ANI): Megastar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan welcomed their youngest son AbRam Khan through surrogacy on May 27, eight years back. On the special occasion of the little one's birthday, his sister - Suhana Khan, and her friend Ananya Panday showered heart-warming wishes to mark the day.

The 'Badshah' actor's youngest son received the most adorable birthday wish from elder sister Suhana Khan who shared a heart-melting video on Instagram.

Suhana took to her Instagram story and posted a video with her baby brother. The short clip gives a glimpse of the bond the siblings share.

In the video, Suhana is seen setting up her camera as she is in the pool, and soon AbRam comes crawling towards her to pose with his sister. As the video progresses it sees the two smiling at the camera, post which she asks him to kiss her. He happily pecks a kiss on her cheek. She added "Birthday Boy" with the cute video on the Instagram story.

The 'Student Of The Year 2' star took to her Instagram account and posted a sweet birthday wish for AbRam. She posted a candid throwback picture with the tiny tot donning a spiderman costume.

Penning down the sweet wish, Ananya wrote, "Happy bday baby Bram," and added a red heart spider and smiling face with sunglasses emoji.

SRK and Gauri have three kids, with Aryan being the eldest. While Aryan and Suhana have been studying in the USA, AbRam lives with his parents in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)