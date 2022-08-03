Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 (ANI): Suhana Khan dropped a stunning mirror selfie on Wednesday on her social media account.

Taking to her Instagram story, the 'Archies' star treated her followers and fans with a new selfie.

Also Read | Tejasswi Prakash Looks Absolutely Gorgeous in a Beautiful Printed Saree With Backless Blouse! (View Pics).

Sharing the picture, Suhana wrote, "Get ready w me!"

In the picture, Suhana was seen wearing a nude-coloured bralette that she topped up with a black wrap top.

Also Read | Rithvik Dhanjani All Set To Host Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Awards 2022.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgylkrfpxp2/

For makeup, she wore a dewy makeup look and kept her tresses open to increase the chic quotient of her outfit.

As soon as she posted the picture, her friends dropped their comments.

Her friend Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "Suuuuu."

'Liger' actor Ananya Panday dropped a comment on her post. She wrote, "Bambi."

Her 'Archies' co-star Khushi Kapoor wrote, "CUTE."

Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor also reacted. She wrote, "stunning" along with fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Suhana is set to make her Bollywood debut with Netflix's film 'The Archies' directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film is an adaptation of the popular 'Archie' comics.

Archie comics feature teenage characters named Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Reggie Mantle and Sabrina Spellman, and have seen several adaptations over the years. The Indian adaptation also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

The seven young performers will portray well-known characters from Archie Comics. The trailer, which features the characters and a catchy music track by Ankur Tiwari and the Islanders, gives viewers a glimpse into the universe that Akhtar promises to bring to life for them.

It will be out on Netflix. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)