Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram. Every time she shares a photo, it catches netizens' attention in no time.

On Tuesday, Suhana dropped a few gorgeous photos of herself. In the images, she looks smoking hot in a white dress. She opted for minimal makeup for the glam and tied her hair in a messy bun.

Also Read | Bheed: Anubhav Sinha Talk About His Upcoming Film, Says 'Such Movies Are Difficult to Make'.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqDNEkcMW_l/?hl=en

Also Read | Mrunal Thakur Shares Teary-Eyed Pics, Opens Up Being 'Vulnerable and Naive' (View Post).

"Hi," she captioned the post.

Suhana has undoubtedly raised the glam quotient with her new pictures, garnering several comments from netizens.

Karisma Kapoor dropped a white heart emoji in the comment section.

Suhana's BFF Ananya Panday commented, " Hello." She also added a heart-eye emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana will make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix original 'The Archies'. Apart from Suhana, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agstya Nanda, Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor will step into the world of showbiz with this movie.

The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' and will be released on OTT giant Netflix later this year. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. Suhana completed her higher studies in New York. Now it's to see whether she will be able to entertain the audience with her acting skills or not. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)