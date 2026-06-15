Entertainment News | Sundeep Kishan, Mithila Palkar's 'Super Subbu' Release Date out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): The release date for the upcoming Telugu series 'Super Subbu,' which stars Sundeep Kishan, Mithila Palkar and Murali Sharma in key roles, has been announced on Monday.

Netflix unveiled the release date along with a new glimpse from the series, introducing viewers to the colourful and often chaotic world of Maakipur.

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Created and directed by Mallik Ram, the comedy-drama is set in the fictional village of Maakipur and follows the journey of Subramanyam Chillukuri Rao, fondly known as Subbu. His life takes an unexpected turn when he is appointed as a sex education officer in the village.

With little experience and a difficult task at hand, Subbu finds himself dealing with curious villagers, awkward situations and challenges that go far beyond the classroom. As he settles into his new role, he is also forced to make choices that could affect his personal life, family and future.

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Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZmEhBkhwIF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Talking about the show, creator and director Mallik Ram said that the team wanted to tell an entertaining story while also making conversations around topics like sex education less uncomfortable.

"With Super Subbu, we wanted to tell a story that is fun and full of heart while also making conversations around topics like sex education feel less taboo. Humour became the best way to do that because laughter instantly breaks the discomfort. At the centre of all the chaos is a very innocent and relatable character, Subbu, trying to find his place in the world," he said in a statement

Apart from Sundeep Kishan, Mithila Palkar and Murali Sharma, the series also features Brahmanandam, Get Up Srinu, Maanasa Choudhary and Jeevan in important roles.

Written by Mallik Ram, Ramesh Eligeti and Shivani Dhobal, the series is produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Bharath Laxmipati under Chilaka Productions.

'Super Subbu' will start streaming on Netflix from July 2. (ANI)

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