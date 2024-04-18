Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Actor Suniel Shetty recently took to social media to share a touching birthday tribute to his son-in-law and cricketer, KL Rahul.

The picture-perfect moment captured the essence of their bond, resonating with warmth and familial love. Amidst the golden hues of the setting sun, Suniel, his son Ahan Shetty, and KL Rahul exuded laid-back vibes.

Also Read | Ulajh: Arjun Kapoor Praises Sister Janhvi Kapoor's Film, Actor Writes 'Teaser Hi Itna Intriguing Hai Toh Film'.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "They say it's not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters ...feeling blessed to have you in ours for it's a connection I can't explain ...happy birthday Rahul ... love you son."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C54jPxQhMyv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Also Read | Henry Cavill's Super Announcement: Expecting First Child With Natalie Viscuso!.

Ahan Shetty also extended his wishes to his brother-in-law on this special day by sharing a picture with the latter on his Instagram story.

The celebration of love and togetherness extends beyond birthdays, as evidenced by the intimate wedding ceremony of Suniel's daughter Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul.

Held at the 'Hera Pheri' actor's picturesque Khandala farmhouse, the ceremony was a private affair with only selected guests in attendance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel recently made his OTT debut with 'Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega,' where he portrays the role of a cop alongside a talented ensemble cast including Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma, and Rahul Dev.

As anticipation mounts, Suniel Shetty gears up for his return to the silver screen with 'Welcome to the Jungle.'

The third instalment to the blockbuster comedy 'Welcome,' 'Welcome to the Jungle promises laughter, entertainment, and a stellar cast that includes industry stalwarts including Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal and Raveena Tandon

The highly anticipated film is slated to have a theatrical release on December 20, 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)