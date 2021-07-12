Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): Actor Suniel Shetty's residential complex in Mumbai was recently sealed after a few residents tested positive for coronavirus.

Suniel's spokesperson has given an update about the same to ANI. He said that the 'Hera Pheri' actor is currently staying out of the city and is absolutely fine.

Quashing rumours of Suniel contracting COVID-19, the spokesperson said, "Few publications are running that Suniel Shetty and family have tested positive. This is to inform you that Suniel and his family are out of the city and are perfectly fine."

"Yes there are few flats which have been sealed by BMC but there is nothing to worry about the Shetty family," the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 8,535 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 156 fatalities. (ANI)

