Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): Makers of the web show 'Sunflower Season 2' starring Sunil Grover and Adah Sharma on Thursday unveiled its official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Zee5 shared the trailer that they captioned, "Brace yourself for twice the suspense, twice the thrill, and twice the quirks with 'Sunflower' Season 2. #SunflowerS2 premieres 1st March, only on #ZEE5. Trailer Out Now!"

The trailer offers a glimpse into the intriguing world of Sunflower, a middle-class housing society in Mumbai teeming with quirky characters. Sunil Grover, reprising his role as the enigmatic Sonu Singh, once again infuses humor and mystery while Adah Sharma adds her charm as Rosie Mehta to the already stellar cast.

Picking up from where Season 1 left off, police duo DG and Tambe, portrayed by Ranvir Shorey and Girish Kulkarni respectively, continue their relentless hunt for Mr. Kapoor's murderer. As seen in the trailer, the new season will witness India's most loved murder suspect coming back, Ahuja's confession, and Rosie's entry into Sunflower Society. Rosie is a captivating bar dancer, who has inherited Kapoor's penthouse, raising more questions and spotlight to the case. As the story progresses, love and romance will flourish between Sonu and Rosie... How will their equations alter the course of the story? Is there more than what meets the eye?

With more intriguing characters emerging as suspects, the question remains: Will the cops nab the actual killer, or they will keep going in circles?

Sunil Grover said in a statement, 'I am genuinely thrilled to finally share the exciting new season of 'Sunflower' with our incredible fans. The wait has indeed been long, and I know fans are eagerly waiting for this next chapter. The love for Season 1 has been overwhelming, and I sincerely hope that fans will appreciate this season even more. Sunflower Season 2 has more suspense, filled with thrill and laughter, while introducing complex characters. I particularly enjoy playing such multilayered characters as it gives a chance to explore the character a lot more. The aim was to keep this season light-hearted while adding that layer of intrigue and mystery. To all the viewers out there, get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions, laughter, and unexpected twists in the fresh sequel of 'Sunflower,' premiering on ZEE5!"

Adah Sharma shared her excitement and said in a statement, "Joining the cast of 'Sunflower,' which has already garnered a massive fandom, has been an absolute delight, and I am thrilled for the show's much-awaited sequel. My character, Rosie adds a new layer to the narrative. Rosie is mysterious and very sharp. She's very attractive however she's the woman of every man's nightmare. Rosie comes to live in Sunflower society and turns everyone's lives upside down. She is on a mission right from the start, she claims she is a bar dancer but as the episodes progress you realise, she's an excellent liar who can fool everyone with her innocence. Right from the cops to Mr. Iyer to Sonu she manages to outsmart everyone."

The show is all set to stream on Zee5 from March 1. (ANI)

