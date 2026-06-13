Entertainment News | Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna Reunite for Courtroom Drama 'Ikka'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Netflix has announced 'Ikka', a high-stakes courtroom drama starring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, set to premiere on July 10.

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the film marks Deol's first Netflix feature and brings the two actors together on screen once again in a story centred on justice, morality and personal conflict.

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Set against the backdrop of an intense legal battle, 'Ikka' follows a celebrated lawyer, played by Sunny Deol, who is forced to defend a man from his past, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna.

The case reopens old wounds and challenges everything the lawyer believes in, as he struggles to balance personal loyalties, family responsibilities and professional principles.

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The film also stars Tillotama Shome as a determined public prosecutor seeking justice, while Dia Mirza plays a wife and mother trying to hold her family together amid growing uncertainty.

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Speaking about the project, Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India, said, "IKKA brings together everything audiences love about a great courtroom drama: high stakes, moral complexity and emotional conflict. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the film explores justice, truth and accountability through a gripping narrative that keeps audiences guessing until the very end, with layered characters, unexpected turns and moral questions that linger long after the verdict," in a press note.

She added, "The film also marks a landmark moment for us as Sunny Deol makes his Netflix film debut, returning to the courtroom as a lawyer more than three decades after his iconic turn in the genre. Joining him for an on-screen reunion, the immensely talented Akshaye Khanna makes for the perfect counterpart in what promises to be a riveting battle of wits. With Tillotama Shome and Dia Mirza in key roles, the film brings together exceptional talent in service of a story that is both deeply rooted in its context and universally resonant, the kind of storytelling we are proud to bring to audiences on Netflix."

Produced by Alchemy Films, 'Ikka' explores the consequences of difficult choices and the complexities surrounding justice.

The film is positioned as a character-driven thriller that extends its tension beyond the courtroom.

Director Siddharth P Malhotra said, "As a storyteller, I'm always looking for stories that challenge me emotionally and creatively, and IKKA has been one such journey. I've always been a huge fan of courtroom dramas, and this is a subject that has been incredibly close to my heart for many years. In fact, it was one of the first stories I ever wanted to bring to the screen."

He further said, "What drew me to Ikka was the opportunity to tell a courtroom story that focuses as much on personal relationships and emotional dilemmas as it does on the pursuit of justice. To finally tell this story with a cast of the calibre of Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Dia Mirza and Tillotama Shome feels truly special," as per a press note.

Malhotra also highlighted Deol's return to the legal drama space, saying, "Having Sunny Deol step into the role of a lawyer, a character space audiences have so loved him in, alongside such phenomenal performers, felt like everything coming together at the right time. After the incredible journey of Maharaj, it has been wonderful to collaborate with Netflix once again on a film that is deeply emotional, character-driven and rooted in powerful storytelling."

Written by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari, 'Ikka' is produced by Siddharth P Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under the banner of Alchemy Films. The cast also includes Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

With themes of loyalty, accountability and sacrifice at its core, 'Ikka' will premiere exclusively on Netflix on July 10. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)