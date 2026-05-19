Entertainment News | Surbhi Jyoti, Karan Wahi's Romantic Drama 'Seven And A Half Dates' to Release on May 24

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI): Billed as a "logically flawed but perfectly matched" love story, the romantic web series 'Seven And A Half Dates' starring Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Wahi, is set to premiere on the Novice Records Official YouTube Channel on May 24, 2026.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Surbhi Jyoti shared the poster of the series, which is being promoted as India's first musical web series. It will feature eight episodes accompanied by eight original compositions.

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https://www.instagram.com/p/DYgjDfLxb31/

The project also marks a significant creative milestone for its makers, serving as the directorial debut of Shaalien Malhotra and Suyyash Rai. The series is produced by Lalit Kanungo and Dipesh Kanungo under the banner of Luck Films.

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Taking to social media, Shaalien Malhotra shared his excitement about multiple firsts associated with the project, writing, "This is our first as directors... my first as a writer, first as a web [series] for Luck Films, and first series for Novice Records. For so many 'firsts', I'm also hoping it'll be the first to break the barriers and records to be a super hit."

He further described the personal significance of the project, adding, "After spending over a decade as an actor, I've always been someone who wanted to keep learning and exploring beyond just performing. Over the years, I ventured into production with Luck Films and worked on ads, but writing was always something very personal to me. Contrary to what many would expect, I'm actually a hardcore romantic at heart and wanted to tell a story that feels real and relatable..."

Co-director Suyyash Rai also highlighted the emotional journey behind the series, saying, "When I came to Mumbai 17 years ago, I was just a 20-year-old with hundreds of dreams and absolutely no plans, but I always believed in listening to my heart... That's how Seven and a Half Dates, a musical by Shaalien and me, came to life."He added, "We've made this series with a lot of love, and we hope audiences feel that too," in a press note.

The story, screenplay, and dialogues have been written by Shaalien Malhotra. The cinematography is handled by Jay Parikh and Santosh Singh.

The musical department brings together Asees Kaur, Simran Choudhary, Goldie Sohel, and Varun Jain, with lyrics by Gurpreet Saini and others.

The background score is composed by Nakash Aziz and Sargam Jassu.

According to the creators, Seven And A Half Dates explores the story of two opposites matched by mistake, where an awkward beginning slowly evolves into a deeper emotional connection, tested by fear, timing, and silence. (ANI)

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