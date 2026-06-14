Entertainment News | Surbhi Jyoti, Sumit Suri Welcome Baby Girl, Share Heartfelt Announcement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Television actress Surbhi Jyoti and her husband Sumit Suri have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

The couple announced the happy news on Instagram that their baby girl had arrived on June 13.

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The announcement featured an image of a delicate floral arrangement alongside a card revealing the baby's arrival.

Sharing their joy, the couple captioned the post, "Our daughter is here. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude."

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https://www.instagram.com/p/DZjnbWGMGSO/

The news was met with an outpouring of love from fans and members of the entertainment industry, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and blessings for the new parents.

Actor Shaalien Malhotra wrote, "Jyotiiiiii ji God bless."

Meanwhile, Aaryamann Seth shared an emotional note, saying, "Can't thank you enough for making us feel so blessed... you're one of a kind daughter, wife and a friend who outgrows as my family and I'm dead sure you're going to be the bestest mother to this beautiful soul...let's have some great time raising her love you."

Actress Kishwer Merchantt also joined in the celebrations, commenting, "Yayyyyiieeeee.. congratulations."

The birth announcement comes just weeks after Surbhi celebrated a special double occasion, her 38th birthday and baby shower, on May 29, 2026.

The intimate gathering, attended by close family and friends, featured a pastel-themed decor with soft pink and lilac tones, floral arrangements, and evil eye-inspired blessings for the mother-to-be and her baby.

Surbhi, who is known for her roles in 'Qubool Hai' and 'Naagin 3', wore a pastel purple maternity gown for the celebration. The event was attended by several friends from the television industry, including Anita Hassanandani and Asha Negi.

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri first announced that they were expecting their first child in February 2026, nearly two years after their marriage in 2024. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)