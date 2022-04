Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): Suriya's home production film 'Oh My Dog' is set to release on Prime Video on April 21.

'Oh My Dog' is touted as a heartwarming tale, which brings together three generations of the real-life film family (grandfather-father-son trio) - Vijaykumar, Arun Vijay and Arnav Vijay.

The family entertainer is written and directed by Sarov Shanmugam.

"It's a film that every child and family will love to watch, enjoy and relate to; the plot delves into their world of desires, priorities, caring, courage, victory, disappointments, friendship, sacrifice, unconditional love and loyalty," the official plotline read.

'Oh My Dog', which is produced by Jyotika-Suriya, co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian and S. R. Ramesh Babu of RB Talkies will exclusively premiere in Tamil and Telugu across India as well as 240 other countries and territories on the streaming service. (ANI)

