Entertainment News | Sushant Singh Rajput Cremated in Mumbai's Vile Parle Amid Heavy Downpour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was on Monday cremated here at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium amidst heavy downpours and a small gathering of his relatives and close friends from the cinema industry.

An ambulance carried his cadaver from Mumbai's Cooper hospital to the cremation ground.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country, only a gathering of 20 people including his family was allowed by the police to attend the funeral.

Rajput's family had earlier reached Mumbai from Patna to perform his last rites.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Sushant's 'Raabta' co-star Kriti Sanon had arrived at the crematorium. Sanon was joined by casting director Mukesh Chhabra to bid the last farewell to the actor.

The late actor's 'Chhichhore' co-stars Shraddha Kapoor, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Varun Sharma were also present at his funeral. Besides, Abhishek Kapoor who had directed two films starring Rajput including his Bollywood debut 'Kai Po Che!' was also present at the ceremony with his wife Pragya Kapoor.

Others actors -- Vivek Oberoi and Krystle D'Souza -- too reached the crematorium.

Rajput had allegedly died of suicide at his Bandra residence here by hanging himself on Sunday. However, no suicide note has been recovered his residence, police said.

The untimely death of Rajput has sent shockwaves among celebrities and his fans. Scores of actors and public figures from all quarters expressed their condolences to the late actor. (ANI)

